Listen Back: The Men’s Health Sessions on KCLR

Join Dr. John Cuddihy and Martin Bridgeman for this week’s Mens’ Health Sessions, where the topic is addiction: the thrill they bring and the sometimes awful price that has to be paid.

This was an amazing interview which they conducted with two well known hurlers: Tipperary’s John Leahy and Kilkenny’s Richie Power. Both men spoke openly and with great honesty about how their addictions had very serious consequences for them and those around them.

While they don’t shy away from their personal difficulties, they also speak of the hope and the positive outcomes that have resulted in their own lives and the supports available.

Catch up now on The Men's Health Sessions, a 12-week series offering expert advice, tips, and support from local medical professionals