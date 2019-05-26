KCLR NewsNews & Sport
The morning edition: Who’s my councillor now?
We're into day 2 of counting at Kilkenny and Carlow for the 2019 local elections
After a late night in Carlow and Kilkenny, we’re into the thick of counting for day two of the local elections at Cillin Hill.
With the divorce referendum passed and the European votes moved to Cork we’ve already had a number of councillors elected across both counties on first counts.
All those elected on Saturday night are returning councillors.
Carlow Town
- Andrea Dalton, Fianna Fáil
- Ken Murnane, Fianna Fáil
- Fergal Browne, Fine Gael
- Fintan Phelan, Fianna Fáil
Bagenalstown
Tommy Kinsella, Fine Gael
Tullow
- Charlie Murphy, Independent
- John Pender, Fianna Fáil
Kilkenny City
- Andrew McGuinness, Fianna Fáil
- Joe Malone, Fianna Fáil
- Malcolm Noonan, Green Party
Castlecomer
- Pat Fitzpatrick, Fianna Fáil
- Mary Hilda Cavanagh, Fine Gael
- Michael McCarthy, Fianna Fáil
Callan Thomastown
- Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere, Fianna Fáil
- Matt Doran, Fianna Fáil
Story developing.