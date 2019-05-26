The morning edition: Who’s my councillor now?

After a late night in Carlow and Kilkenny, we’re into the thick of counting for day two of the local elections at Cillin Hill.

With the divorce referendum passed and the European votes moved to Cork we’ve already had a number of councillors elected across both counties on first counts.

All those elected on Saturday night are returning councillors.

Carlow Town

Andrea Dalton, Fianna Fáil

Ken Murnane, Fianna Fáil

Fergal Browne, Fine Gael

Fintan Phelan, Fianna Fáil

Bagenalstown

Tommy Kinsella, Fine Gael

Tullow

Charlie Murphy, Independent

John Pender, Fianna Fáil

Kilkenny City

Andrew McGuinness, Fianna Fáil

Joe Malone, Fianna Fáil

Malcolm Noonan, Green Party

Castlecomer

Pat Fitzpatrick, Fianna Fáil

Mary Hilda Cavanagh, Fine Gael

Michael McCarthy, Fianna Fáil

Callan Thomastown

Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere, Fianna Fáil

Matt Doran, Fianna Fáil

Story developing.

