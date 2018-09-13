The ‘Notorious’ brand name will now not be trademarked for alcohol by Conor McGregor

The brand name ‘Notorious’ will not now be trademarked for alcohol by Conor McGregor, after a challenge from the Carlow Brewing Company.

The MMA star, who’s understood to be worth an estimated €85 million, had submitted an application to register his nickname as a trademark for drinks.

However, that application was challenged by Carlow brewer, Séamus O’Hara, as in 2016 he had registered the ‘Notorious’ brand himself.

McGregor has now withdrawn his application and it’s reported he’s been told to pay Mr O’Hara costs of 620 euro.