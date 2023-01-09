The number of remote and hybrid jobs being offered increased considerably in the past year

Job posts offering remote and hybrid work have increased by 43% over the past year.

New research by Zoom and FRS Recruitment has found 33% of all job ads across the country offered remote or hybrid working- up from 23%

It’s mainly concentrated in the IT, accounting and finance sectors.

General Manager at FRS Recruitment, Kilkenny’s Lynne McCormack says salaries are becoming less important for some workers:

“We’ve started to notice a trend where the importance of salary started to dip slightly in comparison with having flexibility. You know, people always want a fair salary but their priorities have shifted post pandemic”