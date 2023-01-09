KCLR News
The number of remote and hybrid jobs being offered increased considerably in the past year
Kilkenny woman Lynne McCormack is General Manager at FRS Recruitment who have researched the number of job ads now offering hybrid and remote working as an option
Job posts offering remote and hybrid work have increased by 43% over the past year.
New research by Zoom and FRS Recruitment has found 33% of all job ads across the country offered remote or hybrid working- up from 23%
It’s mainly concentrated in the IT, accounting and finance sectors.
General Manager at FRS Recruitment, Kilkenny’s Lynne McCormack says salaries are becoming less important for some workers:
“We’ve started to notice a trend where the importance of salary started to dip slightly in comparison with having flexibility. You know, people always want a fair salary but their priorities have shifted post pandemic”