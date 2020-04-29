The oldest Agricultural Show in Ireland won’t be happening this year

It should be celebrating its 194th year this August but instead the 2020 edition of the Iverk Show has been cancelled.

Organisers say they were guided by the recommendations of the Government, HSE and Irish Shows Association in making the difficult decision to call off the event, but that they also had to bear in mind the health and safety of all of their friends and patrons.

In a statement to KCLR news tonight the committee say that “the ‘resilience of all those involved” will ensure that the 2021 show which is already set to be held in Piltown on Saturday 28th of August next year will be “once again, a great success”