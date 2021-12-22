The perfect Christmas Day apparently starts with a 7:58am wake-up.

That’s according to a new survey for which 2,000 people were polled.

Finding up to four inches of snow outside adds to the excitement along with the opportunity to sip champagne at 10:28am.

The best 25th of December continues with lunch at about 2:30pm while following the main meal with board games, two festive films and eating two mince pies is preferred.

And, it seems, the optimum number of gifts to receive was found to be 13.