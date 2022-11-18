The Powerhouse Women in Business Awards get underway in Carlow today (Friday)

The Powerhouse Women in Business Awards are on in Carlow later.

Female entrepreneurs in the county will be celebrated at the event in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel.

Sile Seoige will be the MC for the night and will be welcoming all the finalists up on stage and handing out the awards.

The applications have been shortlisted by a panel of judges, and the finalists have been selected and will compete with each other on the night in the following categories: Powerhouse – Best Newcomer/Start-up of the Year; Powerhouse – Creativity Award; Powerhouse – Digital Marketing Award; Powerhouse – Excellence in Personal Services – Retail; Powerhouse – Excellence in Personal Services; Powerhouse – Excellence in Personal Services for Business.

Speaking about the event, Cllr. Brian O’Donoghue, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, says, ‘Powerhouse Women in Business has been a very successful network over the last year, with many businesswomen growing their networks and making new connections. The awards event has encouraged each female entrepreneur to recognise their achievements and success in their businesses and support them to develop and grow their businesses.’

He adds, ‘The awards event is a very rewarding experience as it gives an opportunity to reflect on the goals and vision that created that business while driving future growth of the business.’

Melissa Doyle, co-ordinator of the Powerhouse Women in Business Network on behalf of Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office, says, “The Powerhouse Awards has received a great variation of female entrepreneur business applications, which shows the diversity of innovation, talent, and success in County Carlow’.

She continued, ‘I am delighted to see so many businesswomen taking part in the awards as it not only helps to improve the credibility of the business but also recognises the hard work of their staff and increases attraction, which can lead to more sales. I would like to wish each female entrepreneur the very best of luck on the night’