The Public Prosecution Service in Northern Ireland has not recommended prosecution for anyone in relation to the funeral of Bobby Storey.

Around 2,000 mourners attended the funeral in Belfast last June, at a time when only 30 people were permitted.

A police file has been with the PPS since December which was looking into the actions of 24 people, including Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

Carlow Kilkenny Sinn Fein TD Kathleen Funchion attended the funeral, along with party leader Mary Lou McDonald, but it’s understood the police files being examined did not include anyone from the Republic.