The overall rate of inflation is continuing to increase and hit 2% in the year to August.

That’s the first time since April the figure has been 2% or more.

However the price of food and non-alcoholic drinks went up by 5.1% in the year.

That’s the highest rate of increase since December 2023.

That was driven by the rise in the price of a range of products including meat, milk , cheese, eggs and chocolate.

Mineral waters, soft drinks and fruit juices also saw price rises.

These latest figures will put increasing pressure on the government in the run up to the Budget, as the cost of living continues to impact consumers.