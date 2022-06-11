The Saturday Show on Saturday 11th June 2022

The Saturday Show;

On this morning’s show,

Our garden expert Shirley Lanigan answers all of your garden questions.

Bridget Langton tells us all about the Irish Kidney Association Run For A Life that is coming up in Graiguenamanagh on Sunday 26th June.

Jenny Fennessy chats to Edward about The Flags that is taking place in Garter Lane.

Christine Scarry joins Edward to chat about the Sondheim Festival.

We are joined by the new mayor David Fitzgerald on the show.

We have music from Sola who will be live in Cleeres on Saturday 25th June.

Listen back here: