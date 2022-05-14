The Saturday Show on Saturday 14th May 2022

The Saturday Show;

On this morning’s show,

Our garden expert Shirley Lanigan answers all of your gardening questions.

Laura Gannon from Cakeface joins us to chat about their upcoming Vegan cooking class.

Stephen Murphy recently trekked for 8 days to reach Everest base camp so he joins us to tell us all about his journey.

Mary O’Driscoll performs in The Visit by Deirdre Kinahan in the Watergate Theatre on 24th May and she joins Edward to chat about the show.

Eamonn Carroll – Festival Director of Blackwater Valley Opera Festival speaks about the upcoming show Maurice Steger & Friends on Thursday 2nd June.

Mag Kirwan from Goatsbridge Trout Farm joins us to talk about business and shares a delicious recipe for the weekend with us.

Bride de Roiste from Glór Cheatharlach tells us all about the upcoming events in Carlow.

