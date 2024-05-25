On the Saturday show this morning, Edward had a chat with resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan to answer all your garden questions, producer Asing had a chat with Valerie O’Sullivan general manager of Rothe House & Garden about their upcoming plant sale, Colette Shannon from the Samaritans joined Edward to discuss the services they provide across Carlow and Kilkenny and todays Choir Festival, Noel Connors joined Edward to tell him all about his new sporting podcast, Catherine Carton chatted about her new book Heart and Home and Edward was joined by the cast of Rathanna drama group.

