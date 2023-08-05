The Saturday Show – Saturday 3rd August

On today’s show, Edward spoke with resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan about what’s to be done in the garden in this weather. Shirley answered listener questions and spoke to Edward about plants suitable for growing in a dark area beside/near a pond? Edward also asked if we should start the autumn prep, gathering seeds, tidying up.

Edward spoke to Rosemary Loughlin, a Dublin based Lawyer & Actor, whose production ‘A Rose by Any Other Name’ takes place Saturday 5th August as part of the AKA Fringe Festival. Rothe House will host what promises to be an intriguing look at Shakespeare delivered in the unique, mediaeval setting.

The show charts the colourful journey of Rose’s real-life experiences in her quest to discover who is the real Shakespeare? From clues in Cambridge, to proof in Padua, and validations in Venice, the show offers incredible insights, tales of entertaining encounters, and moving monologues. The inspiration for the show is Rose’s passion around the Shakespeare authorship question, a subject she became interested in by accident while studying classical acting. For extra understanding of Shakespeare, she read up on his background, but became fascinated by the weight of evidence in favour of alternative candidate, Elizabethan courtier, poet and playwright Edward de Vere, 17th Earl of Oxford to have written the plays and poems under the pseudonym William Shakespeare. A Rose by Any Other Name is directed by Andrew Deering

Bishop Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare & Leighlin joined us to speak about his 10th anniversary in post. People, Religious and Clergy are invited to participate in the 7pm Mass on Sunday 6th August in Carlow Cathedral to mark this occasion and to acknowledge Bishop Denis’ dedicated service to the diocese since coming to us in 2013.

Wildfires have been raging across several cities in Greece including Rhodes, Corfu and Evia. Authorities have issued new evacuations for areas close to two central Greek cities after two people were killed. Zoe Holohan author of ‘As The Smoke Clears’, discusses the recent spate of wildfires in Greece.

Zoe and her husband Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp were on their honeymoon in July 2018, just four days after their wedding, when the devastating wildfires closed in on their villa in the resort of Mati, outside Athens. Devastatingly, 104 people were killed that day and of those victims, one was Zoe’s husband Brian. she’s written a book about her harrowing experience “As The Smoke Clears”

The 25th Inistioge Vintage Rally takes place this weekend. David Woods joined us to chat about this year’s planned events.

Andy Clarke, Mixologist, Food & Drink Writer spoke with Edward, telling us how to make the perfect Bank Holiday Cocktail, what’s “hot” & what’s “not” at the moment with regard to booze and non-alcoholic cocktails & spirits.