The Saturday Show with Aisling McDonald on Saturday, 3rd December 2022

The Saturday Show on Saturday 3rd December



Our resident garden expert Shirley Lanigan joined us to answer your garden questions.

Bill Cuddihy and Adrian O’Keeffe from Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre joined Aisling to chat about the services Cois Nore offer.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue Cathaoirleach Carlow County Council chatted about Christmas in Carlow and the Vison for Rathvilly 2040.

Mairead Maher and Claire Hanrick spoke about the upcoming concert from the Kilkenny Choir.

Panto stars Mark Duffy and Claire Henriques told us all about Cinderella that is coming to the Watergate Theatre in January.

Maeve Cantwell from Serendipity Boutique chatted to Aisling about the latest style trends for 2023 and the festive season,.

Edward Hayden talks Christmas and gave us all of his top cooking tips.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Pat Fitzpatrick joined us to talk about the upcoming festive festivities that are taking place around Kilkenny.

