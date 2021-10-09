The Saturday Show with Davey Cashin on Saturday 9th October

On this morning’s show;

Our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan joins us to answer all of your garden queries

Niall Burns, general manager of Lyrath Estate chatted to Davey about the hospitality industry and the 5 star estate

Liz Nolan chats all things Kilkenny Day and the Ros Tapestry event in Rothe House

RTE’s Duncan Stewart tells us all about the event he is holding along with the local Enterprise office in Kilkenny

Local musician Davey Long chats to Davey about his brand new album

Andrea Keogh joins us about all of the gigs that will be taking place for Kilkenny Day

Listen back here: