The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden, 17th June 2023

Ellen Brophy from Kilkenny Relay4Life joins Edward in studio ahead of the big event on July 1st and 2nd.

Edward chats to Carmel Kenny, the Home School Community Liaison for Presentation Castlecomer who recently had a brand new mural painted in the school with thanks to Creative Ireland and the Kilkenny County Council.

Peter Prendergast chats to Edward about a wonderful mid summer concert due to take place in the coming weeks

Rachel Doyle of the Arboretum joins Edward to talks about her book, “My Tree of Life”

Barnstorm Theatre Company were represented by Mags Whitley, Natasha Murray and Jo Hennessey ahead of their performance of ‘Something Unspoken’

The new Cathaoirleach of the Carlow County Council, Andrea Dalton joins Edward as she starts off her term as the head of the council