The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden: 18th March, 2023

Fresh from the Kilkenny St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Grand Marshal, Edward Hayden was joined by a host of guests for this morning’s Saturday Show.

Gardening expert Shirley Lanigan answers your queries, MEP Grace O’Sullivan chats EU policy, learning about “The Joy of Saying no” with author Natalie Lue, Fr. Peter McVerry on what an end to the ban on evictions will mean for those struggling to own their own home and musician Lisa Lambe, ahead of her visit to Kilkenny this evening.

Listen back here: