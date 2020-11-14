The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden

On this morning’s show:

Our resident Gardening expert, Shirley Lanigan gives us ideas for the colourful leaves that have fallen from the trees.

Sister Stan kennedy speaks to Edward about seeting up FOCUS Ireland, homelessness in Ireland, how COVID19 has impacted our lives, her time in Kilkenny and how she alwasy wanted to be an actor.

Mark Cradock from The Carlow Little Theatre tells us anout the playwriting competition and the final taking place tonight online.

Edward catches up with author Ruth Medjber and her book Twilight Together: Portraits of Ireland at Home that she wrote during the previous lockdown.

Dermot Ryan from GL Ryan Jewellers talks about engagement rings, are we still in love in 2020? Can we expect as many Christmas engagaments this year?

Catherine Dalton from Crown Hair Salon talks to Edawrd about how we prepared for this lockdown and the hairdressing marathon before they closed for level 5.