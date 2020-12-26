The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden 26th December

On this morning’s show:

Edward catches up with our garden expert Shirley Lanigan. Shirley talks about the year 2020 and how she helped our gardens over the last year.

Chubby Brennan asks Edward live on air to officially launch this years virtual Castlecomer Wellie Race 2020.

Bride de Roiste talks to Edward about the year 2020 and all of the festivals that were postponed and looks forward to 2021.

Mags Bowen shares a feel good positive ending ritual for 2020 with us and we look ahead to 2021 with hope.

And Margaret Egan has opened a charity shop in lockdown, she chats to Edward about this.



Listen back to the show here.