The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 12th February

Our garden expert Shirley Lanigan chats about ‘The Rose’ and is it the true flower of love?

Valerie O’Sullivan – President of Network Ireland Kilkenny chats to Edward about the upcoming spotlight event on Thursday 17th February at the Hoban Hotel.

Laura Gannon from Cake Face chats all things love and sweet treats.

Tina Koumariandos joins Edward with lots of love advice.

Donal Ryan and Raymond Lennon from Kilkenny Carlow Samaritans talk to Edward about the wonderful work they do and how you can help.

BREAKING NEWS on the Saturday Show as we announce the Grand Marshall for this years Kilkenny St Patrick’s Day parade.

