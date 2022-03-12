The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 12th March

The Saturday Show;

On this morning’s show,

Our garden expert Shirley Lanigan talks about how to care for your garden in different seasons, Pampas Grass and more.

Manager Don Palaniandy and Head Chef Fadilah Mokhtar at Aroi Kilkenny tells us about their St. Patrick’s Day preparations and their Fundraiser Night for Ukraine on Wednesday, 16th March.

Catherine O’Hare, Information and Support Worker at Headway Ireland, chats about the services that Headway Ireland covers. Headway provides rehabilitation services for people living with Acquired Brain Injury.

Bríde de Roiste all about Seachtain na Gaeilge & Spraoi Faoin Aer in Carlow to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

George Murphy tells us all about his gig “George Murphy and The Rising Sons” at The Watergate Theatre on Saturday, 19th March for TradFest Kilkenny 2022. Book your tickets here.

Multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Inni-K, aka Eithne Ní Chatháin, will be playing at Cleere’s Bar and Theatre on Sunday, 20th March for TradFest Kilkenny. Book your tickets here.

Maitiú Ó Casaide, Multi-Award Winning Piper, will be playing on TradFest Kilkenny with The Bonny Men at Cleere’s Bar and Theatre on Wednesday, 16th March at 8.30pm. Book your tickets here.

Listen back here: