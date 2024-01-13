The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 13th January 2024

On today’s show, Shirley Lanigan gave us great advice on pruning our gardens.

Bríde de Roiste joined Edward to chat about the upcoming Pan Celtic Festival.

Oana Oana from Salt Therapy Kilkenny chatted about how salt therapy can help fight these colds and flus that are doing the rounds.

Ireland’s Leading Health and Performance Coach Gerry Hussey gave us great advice on entering a new year with a positive mindset!

Legend Tony Christie well known for his hit ‘Is this the way to Amarillo’ spoke about his diagnosis with dementia but not letting it stop him tour with his music.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor joined Edward live on the show.

