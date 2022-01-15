The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 15th January 2022

The Saturday Show;

On this morning’s show,

Edward Hayden pays tribute to Aishling Murphy.

Our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan answers all of your garden queries,

Laura Warren gives us great advice about health goals for the coming year.

Friends of the show, Dan and Carmel Dawson join Edward to chat about Dan’s upcoming challenge at 81 as he takes on Mount Leinster.

John Maye and Niamh Richardson from Kilkenny City Harriers join Edward.

Dee Murphy talks to Edward about the vigil taking place in Kilkenny for Aishling Murphy.

Emma Ui Bhroin from Glor Cheatharlach talks to Edward about the upcoming events in Carlow.

