On the Saturday show this morning, Edward had a chat with resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan to answer all your garden questions, June is fostering month and we were joined by local foster mother Mary Mulligan to hear her fostering experience. Benjamin Satfford Visual Arts Curator at VISUAL told us about the latest exhibition from artist Ulla von Brandenburg. Pat O’Neill joined Edward for a recap on the recent local and European elections. Louise Hally Spa Manager at Lyrath Estate told Edward all about their upcoming Elemis spa event and the Barnstorm Theatre team joined Edward in studio.

