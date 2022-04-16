The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 16th April 2022

The Saturday Show;

On this morning’s show,

Our garden expert Shirley Lanigan chats to us about the Easter flower, lilies.

Billy Canning and Michelle O’Grady chat to Edward about their latest play taking to the stage.

Sadbh Ni Casside tells us all about her upcoming music gig.

Eurovision star Linda Martin talks to Edward about the upcoming show coming to the Watergate theatre Reeling in the show band years.

Paul O’Connor tells us all about this years The Irish Food Writing Awards 2022!

Bishop Denis Nulty shares an Easter blessing with Edward.

