The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 16th October

On this morning’s show;

Our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan joins us to answer all of your garden queries.

Joyce Byrne tells Edward how she will take part in her 2nd Dublin city marathon(42km virtual & local) on 24 Oct 2021 to fund raise for Wandesforde NS Castlecomer & Intensive Care Unit St Lukes hospital Kilkenny.

Kate Fleming from LawEd chats to Edward about her business and the recent awards she has received.

Keith Walsh chats to Edward about his upcoming show in the watergate theatre; Pure Mental!

We had beautiful piano music from Helen Gardiner.

Nicholas Dunphy tells us all about the Marble City Fleadhfest!

