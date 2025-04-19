On the Saturday Show this morning, Edward was chatting with our resident garden expert Shirley Lanigan, Jim Nolan and Ger Bourke joined us to talk about their upcoming drama Gas Ticket, Fiona Heffernan, Sean Manicle, Max Manicle and Ava Raggett were live in studio to tell us about the upcoming event Saddle up for Down Syndrome, our resident psychotherapist Mags Bowen chatted about people pleasing, menopause expert Catherine O’Keeffe told us all about the latest HRT news and Bishop Denis Nulty shared an Easter Blessing on the Saturday Show.

