The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 1st October

Our garden expert Shirley Lanigan answering you garden queries.

Poet Siobhan Ní Shíthigh on the launch of her book ‘Ar Chnoc is ar Shliabh’ at the Waterlilies Cafe on Thursday, 30th October as part of the Féile an Fhómhair, Carlow’s bilingual Autumn Festival.

Paul McManus and Emer Peet of Carlow Little Theatre tell us about their new play ‘Translations’.

We catch up with Catherine O’Keeffe, founder of Wellness Warrior, about menopause and how women can navigate through this change.

Sophie O’Grady, Founder and Director of Mountain View Mountains, chats about the first-ever ‘The Great Kilkenny Bake Off’, in aid of The Irish Heart Foundation.

Jenny Johnston, Head of Marketing at Kilkenny Group, on ‘Christmas by Kilkenny Design’, a new pop-up shop at Kildare Village.