The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 20th March

Edward and our gardening expert Shirley Lanigan discuss the planting and caring of Cherry Blossom trees.

The very stylish Michelle Treacy Millinery chats all things hats with Edward.

Paint Inspector Kate Gaynor from Carlow Paint Hub shares this years home interior tips.

Roisin Gilroy from St Canices Credit Union chats to Edward about their brand new app and their death benefit insurance.

Kilkenny based singer and multi instrumentalist Ali Comerford shares her brand new single ‘He Knows’



Andrew McGuinness chats to Edward about a Live Performance Support Scheme 2021.

