The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 21st November 20

On this morning’s show:

Our resident Gardening expert, Shirley Lanigan shares some plnating tips and what plants are hardy ebough for the cold weather.

The Wellness Warrior Catherine O’Keeffe chats to Edward about her live online event taking place on Monday for this years Savour Kilkenny.

McTivities is a brand new instagram page designed by local mum Emma McGuiness, Emma and her daughter Ellie talk to Edward about all of the kids activities.

This years Cois Nore Christmas cards were designed by Cartoon Saloon and Dee Murphy tells us all about the cards and where we can purchase them and support.

Broadcaster John Creedon talks to Edward about his new book That Place We Call Home and how he has always had a fascination with local pace names.

Renowned musician Vladimir Jablokov of the Violin Brothers shares his musical journey with Edward and how his energetic live concerts have hd to move online.

Siobhan McQuillan talks to Edward about One million stars to end violence with amber women’s refuge.

Listen back to the show here.