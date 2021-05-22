The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 22nd May 2021

On this morning’s show:

Edward and our gardening expert Shirley Lanigan answer all of your garden questions.

Emily Miller from Petmania Kilkenny and Carlow gives us her top tips and advice on traveling with your dog.

Edward catches up with Vicky St John about his day at the spa thanks to Mint Medispa.

We were delighted to welcome our very first guest in studio in over 15 months! The lovely Niamh de Brun joined Edward to chat about her upcoming Bridal Boot-camp.

Anne Barber owner of Butterslip Shop discusses the reopening of retail and the wonderful welcoming colours at her shop.



Morgan Ging Ballykeeffe Distillery recently launched their brand new Whiskey. Morgan chats to Edward about exporting goods and supporting local.

