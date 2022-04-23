The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 23rd April

The Saturday Show;

On this morning’s show,

Our garden expert Shirley Lanigan answers all of your gardening questions.

Judith Ashton chats about a new book called Be Prepared My Life • My Wishes • My Future

Rosie Hayes, Ella Gittens and Matthew Downing chat about their upcoming shows XIV and Love in Lockdown.

Nicolas Dunphy tells us all about Fleadh Ceoil Kilkenny!

I’ll be there for you – Jonathan Walker Gilland plays Gunther in Friends – The Parody which comes to the Watergate Theatre on Tuesday May 3rd.

Brigid Walsh from Solar Evolution talks to Edward about world Earth Day and the what we can do to help the environment

Friday, April 29th is Domestic Abuse Awareness Day, Derek Smith from the Male Advice Line Mens Development Network joins Edward to tell us about the services they offer.

Listen back here: