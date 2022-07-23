The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 23rd July 2022.

The Saturday Show;

On this morning’s show,

Our garden expert Shirley Lanigan answers all of your gardening questions.

Ger Cody and Brendan Corcoran chat to Edward about their upcoming drama – The Quiet Man.

Steven O’Connor from St Josephs Athletic Club chats about the upcoming pink rock 10k.

Louise Doyle Chairperson of Highview Athletic Soccer club chats about their new pitch.

Andrew Phelan General Manager of Lyrath Estate joins Edward to chat about summer at Lyrath.

David Hayes will be accompanying Liz Callaway at the Sondheim Festival this weekend and he joins Edward to chat about his music career.

The Samaritans are walking from Kilkenny to Carlow and we are joined live from the walk by Colette Shannon to tell us all about it.The Samaritan are available 24/7, call 116 123.

