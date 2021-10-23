The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 23rd October

On this morning’s show;

Paul McManus, president of Carlow Little Theatre chats to Edward about the wonderful events they are holding this weekend.

Luke Cassidy chats to Edward about The Iron Annie Cabaret that will be coming to the Watergate Theatre on Sunday 31st October.

Bride de Roiste and Edward chat as gaelige and Bride tells us all about the Irish Language Class and Conversation for Teenagers.



Children’s author Brendan McDonald joins us to chat about his Children story books.

Founder, director and head vocal coach at Alize’s School of Singing, Alize Comerford chats to us about the Irish Music scene.

Listen back here: