The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 24th September

The Saturday Show;

On this morning’s show,

Our resident garden expert Shirley Lanigan joined us to answer all of your gardening questions.

Rebecca Bergin was live from Paris telling us all about the Irish food and drink brands available in France.

Rebecca Kealy from Ark Veterinary told us all about an upcoming fundraising event for CSPCA.

Comedian Des Bishop joined Edward to chat about his upcoming show at the Watergate Theatre.

Ailish Durkin from Connolly Red Mills and Marian Acreman from MacDonagh were in studio to tell us about their upcoming events for Savour Kilkenny. Ian Brennan from Savour Kilkenny told us all about the festival itself.

