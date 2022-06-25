The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 25th June

The Saturday Show;

On this morning’s show,

Our garden expert Shirley Lanigan answers all of your gardening questions.

Minister Malcolm Noonan Minister for Heritage & Electoral Reform joins Edward to talk about Minister Roderic O’Gorman announcing the 2022 LGBTI+ Community Services Funding Call with new ‘core support’ element

John Paul Payne from Carlow Pride tells us all about the brand new rainbow road crossing in Carlow.

President of Network Kilkenny Valerie Sullivan is joining Edward with members Lucy Gernon and Deirdre Martin to chat about Women in Business and their latest awards,

Embrace FARM Annual Remembrance Service is taking place tomorrow, we hear from Eimear Kelly Donnelly – Embrace FARM’s Psychotherapist and Angela Hogan – Embrace FARM’s Service user

Carole Nelson from Zrazy chats to Edward about their upcoming gig in Billy Byrnes.

