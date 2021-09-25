The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 25th September

On this morning’s show;

Our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan joins us to answer all of your garden queries.

Jonathan Brown from Grogan and Brown butchers chats to Edward about the new renovations in the store and all of the wonderful local food suppliers they have in store.

Jessica Murphy from Focus Ireland tells Edward all about the Shine A Light campaign 2021.

Mentalist Keith Barry joins Edward to tell us all about his brand new show ‘Reconnected’

Lorraine from daisy cottage farm chats to Edward about her award winning ‘A Bottle of Brown Scones’

David Lunn, founder & Life Centered Financial Planner talks to Edward about financial planning

