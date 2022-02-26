The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 26th February

The Saturday Show;

On this morning’s show,

Our garden expert Shirley Lanigan chats about our gardens.

Deirdre Adams from jimjams.ie joins us to tell us about the business.

Edward chats to Duiske players.

The DirtBirds are coming to Carlow and Kilkenny, Edward catches up with the ladies about the upcoming shows.

Author John Burke tells Edward all about his new book Michael Collins – The Peoples Peacemaker.

Edward met with TD Mary Butler to chat about mental health services.

Listen back here: