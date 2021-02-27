The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 27th February

On this morning’s show:

Edward chatted to our gardening expert Shirley Lanigan about getting our garden spring ready and what we should be planting in our gardens.

Hypnotherapist Andrew McDonald joins us to chat about how hypnotherapy can benefit our everyday life.

Laura Warren from Elite Nutrition shares her latest competition with Edward and how eating healthy can be fun and so beneficial.

Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler joins Edward to talk about the year in review and how we can stay positive.

Anne Healy from Biddy’s Good Luck Horse Shoes chats to Edward about supporting local, shopping online and the luck of the horse shoes.

