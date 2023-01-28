The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday, 28th January 2023

Shirley Lanigan, our resident gardening expert, on preparing your garden for spring time.

Benny Mills, Tom Murphy, Mike Tunstead, and Vivienne Law tell us about The Play which will be held at Coon

Kathleen Chada talks about coping with the traumatic murder of her children, and on telling her story on RTÉ One’s prgramme “The Case I Can’t Forget”.

Sheila Murphy, Cois Nore Fundraising Coordinator, and Evanne Ní Chuilinn, Cois Nore Brand Ambassador, tells us about 5K for Cois Nore happening on St. Brigid’s Day, 6th February.

Mary Butler, Minister of State in Department of Health, discusses CAMHS, and the importance of mental health.

Andy Clarke, a food & drink writer, broadcaster, event host, and a TV series producer and director, chats all things cocktails.