The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 29th January

The Saturday Show;

On this morning’s show,

Our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan answers all of your garden queries regarding daffodils.

Martina Hayden, Travel Counsellor from TravelCounsellor.ie, on the latest restrictions with regards to travelling. She also gives us advice on where to go on our next holidays!

Jeanette Delahunty of Training Solutions Kilkenny on her vision to see a more accepting educational and workplace environment.

Ciarán Taylor all about his Music Play together with Karl Quinn and Steve Wickham entitled “Breath”.

Writer Christine Anne Foley all about her theatre plays, publishing career and her own blog “Yellow Polka Dot Bikini”.

Sean O’Haire of VivaGreen Group on the launch of a bespoke refill station of Tru Eco range of eco-friendly household cleaning and laundry products made in Ireland.

Listen back here: