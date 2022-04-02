The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 2nd April

The Saturday Show;

On this morning’s show,

Our garden expert Shirley Lanigan chats to us about Garden Talks at the Parade Tower. She also answers all you garden needs.

Nickey Brennan was announced as Kilkenny’s Age Friendly Ambassador, Edward chats to Nickey about this.

Sophie O’Grady chats about the reopening of the Mountain View markets.

Author Brendan Bolger returns to Kilkenny to launch his new book Farmer Tigg’s Farm in the book center today.

Local musician Elise chats to Edward about her latest gig in aid of UNICEF and Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeals.

Listen back here: