The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 30th December 2023

On today’s show, Shirley Lanigan helps us plan our gardens out for the new year.

Kilkenny Cllr Joe Malone and Carlow Cllr Fintan Phelan chat about looking ahead to 2024 for both counties.

Laura Warren from Elite Living Nutrition chats about easing back into a healthy routine after the Christmas holidays.

Virgin Media’s Ireland AM star Alan Hughes joined Edward to chat about the panto he’s staring in Sammy, Buffy and the Beanstalk.

Our resident psychotherapist Mags Bowen talks about making new years resolutions and how to tackle your goals.

Executive chef Alan Foley from the Step House Hotel chats about cooking for New Years Eve.

Cast members from Aladdin the panto Sarah Brennan and Mark Duffy chat about the play taking place in the Watergate Theatre.

