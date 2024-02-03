The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 3rd February

On today’s show, Shirley Lanigan gave great advice for our listeners about what we can do in our gardens today.

Mags Whiteley from Barnstorm Theatre spoke to Edward about their upcoming play The Importance of Being Earnst that will be at the Watergate Theatre from Wednesday 28th February – Saturday 2nd March.

Carol Duggan manager of Saint Vincent de Paul charity shop in Kilkenny joined Edward on the line live from the opening of the new store at the Butts Green.

Lynda Duffy is a Rapid Transformational Therapist (RTT) and Mindset Coach who shared her journey with Edward.

Eimear Byrne joined us to chat about her Self Compassion Challenge for February that will help you see that no matter how hard your day is there is always a moment of joy . If you are attentive, that is, if you are mindful, you will see it!

Michelle Dermody and Roisin Collins from Presentation De La Salle Bagenalstown are looking for your votes to be in with the chance of winning 50,000 from Lidl Ireland to promote and support ladies Gaelic football.

Listen back here :