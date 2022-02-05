The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 5th February

The Saturday Show;

On this morning’s show,

Our garden expert Shirley Lanigan talks about the Snowdrop Month in Carlow, and Spring at the Castle Garden. She also remembers the Kilkenny Gardener Pat Murphy of Johnstown.

Lieutenant Paul Murphy on the commemoration ceremonies of the centenary of the handover of the Military Barracks in Kilkenny tomorrow.

Martha Woodcock chats about her poetry book “We Say We Will”. We also hear some of her lovely poems.

Niamh Murphy of the Amber Women’s Refuge on the safety of women in Ireland.

Children’s book author Brendan Bolger talks about his books and his worldwide fundraiser supporting charities like Amber Women’s Refuge.

Community Water Officer Ann Phelan discusses the water quality declie in the South East and upcoming meetings regarding this.

