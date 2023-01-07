The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 7th January 2023

Courtney Power joined Edward to chat about recruiting new members for 2023 and all of the adventures they get up to!

Radio legend Ronan Collins chatted to Edward about his upcoming shows in Kilkenny and Carlow with the The Ronan Collins Showband Show “Reeling In the Showband Years”

Malcolm Noonan TD Minister of State for Heritage & Electoral Reform joined Edward to discuss the hospital crisis and they take a look ahead at 2023.

Our resident garden expert Shirley Lanigan answered all your gardening questions.

Catherine O’Keeffe spoke about looking at menopause in our work places.

Imelda Norris had lots of tips for us all about exercising and looking after our pelvic floors.

Kilkenny Network President Autumn Tobin spoke to Edward about her new role as president and mental health in the workplace.

LISTEN BACK HERE: