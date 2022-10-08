The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 8th October

The Saturday Show:

On this morning’s show,

Our garden expert Shirley Lanigan answering all of your garden queries.

Aoife Roantree Chair of bookselling Ireland told us all about Irish Book Week 2022 taking place from the 15th – 22nd October 2022.

Mary Murphy joined Edward to chat about the upcoming Clara NS Autumn / Winter Fashion Show that is happening in Langtons on Thursday 13th October.

Edward was joined on the line by David King – Adam King’s dad, and he told us all about the unveiling of Adam’s virtual hug at Kilkenny Day tomorrow.

ROKtober takes place across KCLR for the month of October and our very own Shannon Redmond joined us live from Skechers in MacDonagh Junction.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and Courtney Cass, joined Edward about her breast cancer journey.

Siobhan O’Sullivan Mount Juliet Estate, told us all about the Michelin Dining Experience at this years Savour Kilkenny and Owen Murphy Wines Direct told us about the Wine Discovery at Savour.

