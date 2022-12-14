The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden: Saturday, 10th December 2022

The Saturday Show:

Edward Hayden and the team were out and about at the Castlecomer Credit Union for their amazing Open Day! We were joined by Gerry Reynolds, CEO of Castlecomer Credit Union, to chat about the different developments they did in the building, and the various services that they offer. Marian Flannery and Cathaoirleach Pat Fitzpatrick chats about Yulefest Kilkenny and the festivities in the county. Chubby Brennan on the 43rd Wellie Race in Castlecomer. Edward talks Christmas with Alan Foley from the Step House Hotel in Borris. Those and lots more!