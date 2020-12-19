The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden Saturday 19th December

On this morning’s show:

Edward catches up with our garden expert Shirley Lanigan. Shirley gives us advice on how we can protect ourgarden in the frosty weather.

Breda Gardener tells us about her brand new book ‘Kind words to help you heal’ and how her online tik tok fame has reached over 700,000 views!

Kathleen Funchion – Sinn Fein talks to Edward about the current government, the rising covid cases and life in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Theatre during lockdown! Mags Whiteley shares the latest project from Barnstorm Theatre.

The wonderful Faith Amond shares her Christmas style tips with us and gives us advice for our 2021 wardrobe.

Edward talks Christmas thanks to O’Shea Farms Piltown and Anne Neary from Ryeland House discuss the perfect Christmas dinner

And Mary Craddock reads us a Christmas story live on air… ’twas the night before Christmas.



Listen back to the show here.