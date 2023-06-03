The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden: Saturday, June 3rd, 2023

On today’s show with Edward Hayden…

Helen Mallon, of Step By Step Childcare in Paulstown, spoke with Edward on the challenges facing the child care sector. Ongoing funding difficulties, along with cost of living increases such as electricity has forced her to close services such as her Breakfast Club recently and predicts that this will cause significant difficulties for parents also. Helen agrees with recent comment from Karen Clince of Tigers Childcare that the sector ‘hangs in the balance’ and sees a potential for further service closures, leading in turn to shortages of places. Helen feels that more could be done by Government to improve funding and look to other countries.

Billy Caning and Conor McCarthy from the Idrone Players joined Edward in studio to takk about their upcoming production of of The Kings Of The Kilburn High Road.

Recently appointed Bishop Niall Coll spoke with Edward about the recent publications of the Census and the challenges faced by the Catholic Church in modern Ireland.

There was great celebration in St. Joseph’s NS (Bagnelstown) boys team who won the FAI 5-a-side All Ireland Finals and got to play at the Aviva Stadium . We spoke to Noel and Oisín, two of the players and to the Barry Murphy, Vice Principal and team coach about this remarkable achievement.

Musician, Orla Fallon, charmed us all with her beautiful harp playing and singing, a lovely end to this week’s show, especially with her last minute rendition of ‘Colcannon’, with vocal duties from Edward and Davey Cashin!